Extradition stayed for Maple Ridge pair accused of ‘honour killing’

Former Pitt Meadows secondary student Jassi Sidhu died in India in June 2000. (Contributed)

The order to extradite two Maple Ridge residents facing murder conspiracy charges in India has been stayed, according to reports.

Malkit Kaur Sidhu, 66, and Surjit Singh Badesha, 71, were facing extradition after being charged in India with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the June 2000 death of former Pitt Meadows secondary student Jaswinder Kaur Sidhu, also known as Jassi.

Malkit is Jassi’s mom and Badesha is her uncle.

The Supreme Court of Canada upheld their being sent to India to face trial two weeks ago.

Former Pitt Meadows secondary principal Jim Longridge has been following the case.

He said Thursday that the two were flown to Toronto the day befire for transfer to Indian authorities.

However, one of the lawyers involved in the case filed another appeal in court, while Sidhu and Badesha were in custody in Toronto.

• More to follow.