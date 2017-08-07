Evacuation orders downgraded to alerts in some areas around Williams Lake

The Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre announced today that residents are allowed to return to portions of the Central Cariboo area near Williams Lake.

Before deciding to return, residents are encouraged to consider that wildfire activity continues in these areas, air quality remains poor and the areas are still on evacuation alert.

The areas that have been downgraded from an evacuation order to an evacuation alert include:

– a portion of properties around the south half of Soda Creek Road including Frizzi Road.

– portions of the East side of the Likely Road.

– a portion of properties along the Highway 97 corridor north of the Wildwood area.

The areas surrounding the downgraded areas remain under evacuation orders.

