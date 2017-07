The Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation order for the Kluskus, Blackwater and Clisbako areas Sunday northwest of Quesnel.

“This order is replacing the Clisbako Area #1 order issued on July 29, 2017,” the CRD noted in the evacuation order notice. “Due to immediate danger to life safety due to fire, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action.”

Evacuees are being directed to leave on the 4000 Road to Nazko Road into Quesnel.