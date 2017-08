Tasse Lake wildfire burning at an estimated 4 hectares in size

The north arm of Quesnel Lake is under evacuation.

The Cariboo Regional District issued the order Saturday morning, due to a nearby fire estimated at 4 hectares in size.

Several seasonal cabins are on this side of the lake.

Due to immediate danger to life safety due to fire, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action, according to the Cariboo Regional District.

The evacuation route is by water.

More to come.