Evacuation order issued South of the Chilcotin River to Fletcher Lake

An evacuation alert has been issued for Big Creek.

An evacuation order was issued for south of the Chilcotin River to Fletcher Lake by the Cariboo Regional District Wednesday afternoon.

Due to immediate danger to life safety due to fire, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action.

The evacuation order is in effect for the following areas:

An eight km wide area running south from the existing evacuation area south of the Chilcotin River at Hanceville to Abrams Lake, including Fletcher Lake Road (700 Road) and Fletcher Lake.

Stone Reserve is covered under an existing evacuation order.

The evacuation route is north along the Fletcher Lake Road through Lee’s Corner and east on Highway 20.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

You must leave the area immediately.

Follow the travel route provided and register at the ESS Reception Centre at Williams Lake Secondary School or the ESS Reception Centre in Prince George at the College of New Caledonia – West Entrance.

If you need transportation assistance from the area please advise the individual providing this notice or call 250-392-6284

Close all windows and doors

Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers

Close gates (latch) but do not lock

Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and Keys) only if they are immediately available. take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

Do not use more vehicles then you have to.

Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

YOU MUST LEAVE THE AREA IMMEDIATELY

For more information contact: CRD call center/info line 1-866-759-4977

There is also a Big Creek evacuation alert directly south.

The alert covers a 15.5 km wide area running from the junction of the Farwell Canyon Road and the Mons Creek FSR (2051 km), west to McDermott Creek, north of Kloakut Lake.

Including Rushes Lake, Big Creek, Mons Lake, Sky Ranch Road, Rocky Lake FSR, Ground Hog Creek FSR, and Mud Creek FSR.

An evacuation alert has been issued to prepare residents to evacuate their premises or property should it be required.

Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however they may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.