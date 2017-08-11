Evacuation order issued for northwest side of Quesnel Lake

An evacuation order has been issued for the northwest side of Quesnel Lake. Cariboo Regional District image.

The Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation order for areas on the northwest side of Quesnel Lake.

This order replaces the order issued on Saturday, Aug. 5 for the north arm of Quesnel Lake and the alert issued Aug. 6, for the northwest side of Quesnel Lake Alert.

Due to immediate danger, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action. The evacuation route is by water or by Spanish Lake Road.

Evacuees who have accommodations arranged can register at ESS in Williams Lake at Boitanio Mall between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Anyone who requires group lodging, can register at the ESS Reception Centre in Prince George at the Civic Centre at 808 Canada Games Way.

The CRD gives the following notes on what to do:

You must leave the area immediately.

Close all windows and doors.

Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

Close gates (latch) but do not lock.

Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help.

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and Keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

Do not use more vehicles then you have to.

Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

YOU MUST LEAVE THE AREA IMMEDIATELY.

Further information will be issued as it becomes available. Please visit the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook page at facebook.com/CRDEmergencyOperations as well as the CRD website at cariboord.ca. For more information contact the CRD’s public information line at 1-866-759-4977.

Residents are strongly encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders: https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085612292#/signup