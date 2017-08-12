Evacuation order issued for areas north of McCauley Lake to Gavin Lake

An evacuation order has been issued for areas north of McCauley Lake to Gavin Lake.

Due to immediate danger, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action. The evacuation route is Beaver Valley Road and Gavin Lake Road West to Likely Road then to Williams Lake.

Residents should register at Emergency Support Services (ESS) in Williams Lake at Boitanio Mall between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm. Those requiring group lodging will be required to continue on to the ESS Reception Centre in Prince George at the Civic Centre at 808 Canada Games Way.

Residents must leave the area immediately.

Further information will be issued as it becomes available. Please visit the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook page at facebook.com/CRDEmergencyOperations as well as the CRD website at cariboord.ca. For more information contact the CRD’s public information line at 1-866-759-4977.

Residents are strongly encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders: https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085612292#/signup.

Strong winds and possible lightning for Cariboo Fire Centre

In the meantime, the BC Wildfire Service is warning that a cold front bringing strong and shifting winds is expected to move into the Cariboo Fire Centre Saturday and persist into Sunday.

There is also a risk of lightning, as winds could gust up to 60 kilometres per hour in unpredictable directions.

Given the current wildfire situation throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre, the BC Wildfire Service anticipates that this weather system will lead to a substantial increase in wildfire activity throughout the region.

This wind event could cause existing fires to grow significantly and any new fires may burn aggressively and spread quickly. Firefighting crews have spent the last few days preparing for these expected conditions, but containment efforts will be challenged by the gusty winds.

Although precipitation is expected in the Cariboo Fire Centre over the next couple of days, the amount of rainfall will vary by region.

Rain can help decrease fire behaviour temporarily, but its benefits can be short-lived if hot and windy conditions return.

The BC Wildfire Service’s priorities in the Cariboo Fire Centre over the weekend are ensuring the safety of first responders and the public, protecting transportation corridors and conducting aggressive initial attacks on any new fires that start.

The BC Wildfire Service is urging members of the public to remain vigilant. To report a wildfire or an open burning violation, please call 1 800 663-5555 or *5555 on a cellphone.

For up-to-date information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, call 1 888 3-FORESTor visit: www.bcwildfire.ca

You can follow the latest wildfire news:

* On Twitter: http://twitter.com/BCGovFireInfo

* On Facebook: http://facebook.com/BCForestFireInfo