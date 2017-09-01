Evacuation order issued for area south of Canim Lake

An evacuation order has been issued for south of Canim Lake area.

The Cariboo Regional District said the order is the result of the tactical evacuation that took place early Friday morning.

Due to immediate danger, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting the evacuation with the route being from Canim Lake Road to 100 Mile House.

Residents are asked to leave immediately.

To register with Emergency Support Services (ESS) in 100 Mile House evacuees are asked to go to the South Cariboo Recreation Centre at 175 Wrangler Way. RVs and camper units are welcome at 100 Mile House.

People that require group lodging, area asked to please continue on to Williams Lake.

Group lodging will be available at the Gibraltar Room in the Cariboo Memorial Complex at 525 Proctor Street.

On Friday morning manager of community safety Dave Dickson told the Tribune the ESS was scrambling to find more volunteers and said by Friday evening that he had received calls from four people he has added to his list.

“We would like to have complement of volunteers in case another fire comes up,” Dickson said.