Evacuation order for properties southwest of Clinton

The TNRD has issued an Evacuation Order for properties south to Highway 99 and east to Pavilion.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has issued an Evacuation Order for an area southwest of the Village of Clinton as of 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2.

The order states that “A rapidly moving wildfire currently located in Electoral Area “E” and Electoral Area “I” continues to threaten properties in the area. Due to highway closures, residents must use the following evacuation routes:

“From Kelly Lake and Pavilion-Clinton Road: Travel to Clinton, then north on Hwy 97 to Hwy 24, then east to Hwy 5, then south to Kamloops.

“For properties South of Loon Lake Road: Travel south on Hwy 97, then east on Hwy 1 to Kamloops.”

The area was placed on Evacuation Alert on August 1, after a controlled burn escaped guards and crossed Highway 97 along the top of a ridge near Maiden Creek, according to fire information officer for the Elephant Hill fire Heather Rice of the BC Wildfire Service.

“We did have that excursion down at Highway 97 and Loon Lake near Maiden Creek,” says Rice. “We actioned that immediately with lots of water from the helicopters and air skimmers and were able to hold that fire. It went up to the top of the ridge and then stalled, which is often what happens in the evening when a fire hits the top of a hill so the plan [on August 2] is, of course, to hold it in that particular spot.”

More to come