Evacuation order expanded near Satah Mountain in the West Chilcotin

Due to immediate danger, RCMP or other groups will be expediting the evacuation on Highway 20.

Effective immediately, the Cariboo Regional District has issued an expanded evacuation order for areas in the West Chilcotin which reflects the addition of Satah Mountain and the P-Road Area.

This order replaces the order issued on July 28, 2017 for the area North of Highway 20 to South of Tzenzaicut Lake.

Due to immediate danger, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action. The evacuation route is along Highway 20 to Williams Lake.

View a map of the affected areas here: http://bit.ly/2vHBsTN

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

You must leave the area immediately.

Register at the ESS table in the Resiliency Centre in Williams Lake at Boitanio Mall (850 Oliver Street). Those requiring group lodging will be required to continue on to the ESS Reception Centre in Prince George at the College of New Caledonia (3330 22 Ave).

Close all windows and doors.

Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

Close gates (latch) but do not lock.

Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help.

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and Keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

Do not use more vehicles then you have to.

Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

YOU MUST LEAVE THE AREA IMMEDIATELY.

Further information will be issued as it becomes available. Please visit the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook page at facebook.com/CRDEmergencyOperations as well as the CRD website at cariboord.ca. For more information contact the CRD’s public information line at 1-866-759-4977.

Residents are strongly encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders: https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085612292#/signup