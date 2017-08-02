Evacuation order expanded in Kluskus area due to wildfire

The Cariboo Regional District has issued an expanded evacuation order for the Kluskus, Blackwater and Clisbako Nazko area.

The order, issued for areas about 100 kilometres west of Quesnel, are due to the Bishop Bluff fire 5 kilometres south west of Klusklus burning at roughly 2,525 hectares in size, according to BC Wildfire Service.

The evacuation route is along Nazko Road to Quesnel, according to the CRD.

More to come.

