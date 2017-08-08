Evacuation order expanded for West Chilcotin

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place for much of the Cariboo, despite several being downgraded near Williams Lake.

Areas that have been reduced from evacuation orders to alerts include a portion of properties around the south half of Soda Creek Road including Frizzi Road, portions of the East side of Likely Road, a portion of properties along the Highway 97 corridor north of the Wildwood area.

An evacuation order in West Chilcotin has been expanded to include Satah Mountain and the P-Road Area. The evacuation route is along Hwy. 20 to Williams Lake. Residents within the new evacuation zone must leave immediately and register at the ESS table in the Resiliency Centre in Williams Lake at Boitanio Mall. Before you go, shut all windows and doors, turn off all appliances other than fridges and freezers and take all pets, critical medicine and important documents with you.

READ: Williams Lake man fined for setting off fireworks as wildfires continue to burn: RCMP

An evacuation alert has been issued for the Chantslar Lake Forest Service Road area. An evacuation alert, issued Sunday, remains in place for the northwestern side of Quesnel Lake.

For more information, visit the Cariboo Regional District’s website at www.cariboord.ca.