Evacuation order downgraded north of McCauley Lake to Gavin Lake

The evacuation order has been downgraded to an alert for the area north of McCauley Lake to Gavin Lake. Cariboo Regional District image

The evacuation order for the area north of McCauley Lake to Gavin Lake has been downgraded to an alert as of Monday, Aug. 28.

Initially the evacuation order for the area was issued on Aug. 12 due to the nearby Prouton Lakes fire and impacted 41 properties and 45 people, said Cariboo Regional District media officer Emily Epp.

“The risk has been lessened so it was recommended it go back to an alert,” Epp said.

It is estimated the Prouton Lakes burned an estimated 1,064 hectares, said fire information officer Kylan McKeen Monday.

“Today we have crews going out to patrol and monitor the area,” he said.

The biggest concern will be the warmer weather in the Cariboo, he added.

“It has been very dry and hot the last four days and the temperatures this week will fluctuate from highs in the 30s and 20s.”

Now under control, the Spokin Lake Road fire is also seeing crews extinguish hot spots detected from infrared scans.

“The public may see puffs of smoke as firefighters extinguish hot spots,” McKeen said.

It is estimated the Spokin Lake fire burned an area of 3,387 hectares.

While it was determined the Prouton Lakes fire was caused by lightning, the cause of the Spokin Lake Road fire is under investigation.

Epp said to date there is one evacuation order left in place on the east side of the Fraser River which is on the northwest side of Quesenel Lake.

The Resiliency Centre remains open at Boitanio Mall to provide information and programs of support of wildfire evacuees.

Its hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday until need subsides. The phone number there is 250-305-0226.