Evacuation Order changed to Alert for properties between Chasm and 70 Mile

Some residents along the Highway 97 corridor between Chasm and 70 Mile are now able to return.

An Evacuation Order between Chasm and 70 Mile has been rescinded to n Evacuation Alert. Pictured: Fire activity near Clinton in late July. Photo by Susan Swan.

Progress made by the BC Wildfire Service on the northwest flank of the Elephant Hill fire has resulted in the rescinding of the current Evacuation Order for properties along the Highway 97 corridor between Chasm and 70 Mile House.

Although the Evacuation Order has been rescinded, an Evacuation Alert remains for these properties, and residents are reminded that they need to remain prepared to evacuate immediately if necessary due to changing fire conditions.

When the Evacuation Orders were issued for these properties, residents were directed to leave refrigerators and freezers on. The TNRD has not been advised of any power outages occurring in these areas while the Evacuation Order was in place.

A re-entry package is available on the tnrd.ca website for any resident returning to their home following an Evacuation Order. The link to the package of information is available at www.tnrd.ca/content/general-information.

Highway 97 will be open through the 70 Mile area southbound to Chasm for local traffic only. Highway 97 remains closed in both directions at Chasm, so traffic will not be permitted from Cache Creek or Clinton through to Chasm as the fire continues to be of threat in those areas. The RCMP will continue to monitor access to this area tonight as residents return.

Only those residents whose addresses are listed as having their Evacuation Order rescinded will be permitted through the checkpoints tonight.

