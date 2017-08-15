Evacuation order changed to alert for Clinton, Highway 97 corridor

Smoke from the Elephant Hill wildfire near Clinton on July 29. The village has been under an evacuation order since that date, but residents can now return home. Photo by Susan Swan.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District announced on Tuesday, August 15 that as of 4 p.m. that day, the Evacuation Order for the Village of Clinton and some residences to the south and north — including residents who were on Evacuation Order along the Highway 97 and Highway 99 corridors — has been changed to an Evacuation Alert. See a map of the affected area here.

The Highway 97 corridor from Cache Creek north to Clinton has also been changed from an Evacuation Order to an Alert as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15. This means that highway 97 is now open to all traffic from Cache Creek to all points north, for the first time since July 29.

Checkpoints will remain in place on roadways leading into the area until the Evacuation Order is lifted at 4 p.m. When the order is lifted at 4 p.m., it would be appreciated if travel is limited to local traffic only in the Highway 97 and 99 corridors, to reduce traffic congestion for residents returning home.

Evacuation Orders have also been changed to Alerts in two areas north of Highway 1 to the east of Cache Creek. See a map of the affected areas here.

Clinton councillor Diana Guerin says she was alerted to the news that the Evacuation Order — which was issued on July 29 — was being downgraded earlier today. “I am so very happy for all the residents to be returning to our beloved community,” she tells The Journal. “It has been a long 2+ weeks away from home, and many of us just want to be in our own homes.”

However, she cautions that “We must remain vigilant, and are still on alert. We still must be prepared to leave should the situation change.

“I am so happy words cannot say it enough! Welcome home Clintonites!”

Press Release- Residents North of Cache Creek Allowed Home – Aug 15 2017 – 1130 Am – With Map by Barbara Roden on Scribd