Evacuation alerts lifted for several communities east of the Fraser River

Several evacuation alerts were lifted Saturday for communities east of the Fraser River. Cariboo Regional District image.

The Cariboo Regional District, Xatśūll – Cmetēm First Nations, Williams Lake Indian Band and Esdilagh First Nation have lifted evacuation alerts for many of their communities.

“These communities are now open for regular business, vulnerable populations can return to the community and economic activity can fully resume now that the alerts have been lifted,” the CRD noted in a joint press release.

Evacuation alerts are lifted for some CRD areas east of the Fraser River, WLIB areas includingWilliams Lake 1 (Sugar Cane), Carpenter Mountain 15, Tillion 4, Chimney Creek 5, San Jose 6, Asahal Lake 2 and Five Mile 3, Xatśūll – Cmetēm areas including: Soda Creek IR #1 and IR #2 (Deep Creek); and Esdilagh areas including Alexandria 1, Alexandria 1A, Hay Ranch 2 and Alexandria 12.

Some areas east and west of the Fraser River remain on evacuation order or alert.

View a searchable online map for current alerts or order at cariboord.ca.