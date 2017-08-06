Evacuation alert issued for the northwest side of Quesnel Lake

The red areas indicate evacuation zones on Quesnel Lake. The yellow areas denote the new evacuation alert order for the northwest side of Quesnel Lake. Image submitted

If evacuation is required, the evacuation route will be by water or by Spanish Lake Road.

Because of the potential danger to life and health, the Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre issued an Evacuation Alert this morning for areas of the northwest side of Quesnel Lake.

See the attached map: http://bit.ly/2vCHbKV

The Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare residents to evacuate their premises or property should it be required.

Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT

Upon notification of an ALERT, you should be prepared for the evacuation order by:

• Locating all family members or co-workers and designate a Reception Centre outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated.

• Gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependants and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc). Have these items readily available for quick departure.

• Preparing to move any disabled persons and/or children.

• Moving pets and livestock to a safe area.

• Arranging to transport your household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order.

• Arranging accommodation for your family if possible. In the event of an evacuation, Reception Centres will be opened if required.

• Monitoring news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of Reception Centres.

Further information will be issued as it becomes available. Please visit the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook page as well as the CRD website at www.cariboord.ca.

For more information contact: 1-866-759-4977