Evacuation alert issued for Anahim Lake and Nimpo Lake areas

Anahim Lake and Nimpo Lake area residents are on evacuation alert and should be prepared to leave

An evacuation alert has been issued for the Anahim Lake and Nimpo lake area.

That’s approximately 320 kilometres west of Williams Lake.

An evacuation alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be required, according to the Cariboo Regional District.

Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions, the district said in a news release.

In case of an evacuation, register at the ESS Reception Centre in ESS table in the Resiliency Centre in Williams Lake at Boitanio Mall, at 850 Oliver St.

Those requiring group lodging will be required to continue on to the ESS Reception Centre in Prince George at the College of New Caledonia, at 3330 22 Ave.