Evacuation Alert is rescinded tonight for the City of Williams Lake

City parks and trails, except Kiwanis Park and Boitanio Park continue to be closed to the public

Mayor Walt Cobb is all smiles at the Williams Lake city council meeting tonight as he announces that the evacuation alert for Williams Lake has been lifted. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

After consultation with the Cariboo Fire Centre, the City of Williams Lake Emergency Operations Centre has

determined that the imminent risk of danger to life and properties within the city boundaries has diminished

at this time.

The Evacuation Alerts issued on July 8, July 9, and July 10, 2017, pursuant to City of Williams Lake Emergency

Measures Bylaw No. 1961, 2005, are therefore rescinded for the following locations:

• All properties and businesses situated within the City of Williams Lake municipal boundaries (see

attached map).

Please note that all city parks and trails except Kiwanis Park and Boitanio Park are closed to the general public

until further notice.

The Red Cross continues to provide services at its Boitanio Mall location from 9 am – 5 pm, Monday to

Saturday (hours are subject to change).

Please note that an Evacuation Alert or Order may need to be reissued, in the event that the risk of danger to

life and property should again warrant such action.

As some neighbouring communities in the Cariboo Regional District remain on alert or order, please continue

to be vigilant and obey all warning and hazard signs. For Cariboo Regional District information, please call their

information line at 1-866-759-4977.

Please check the City of Williams Lake’s website at www.williamslake.ca, or the City of Williams Lake

Emergency Operations Centre Facebook page for more information, or call the City of Williams Lake’s main

line at (250) 392-2311.