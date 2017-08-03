ESS Centre closes in Penticton

Wildfire evacuees will not longer be able to attend the Penticton ESS Centre.

The Emergency Social Services Centre in Penticton is closing its doors on Friday.

The Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen made the decision after there was no changes in the current local or Central Interior fire situations.

Originally the centre opened at the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre to assist with the large scale evacuations occurring throughout the Cariboo.

Evacuees requiring registration or further assistance should contact the RDOS, Emergency Social Services Director by phone at 250 – 809 -6561; or in person at tje Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, 101 Martin Street.