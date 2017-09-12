Emergency services respond to collision

For the second day in a row, the Williams Lake RCMP, Williams Lake Fire Dept. and BC Ambulance Services responded to a collision on Comer Street in Williams Lake.

On Tuesday shortly before 10 a.m. two cars collided at the two-way stop at Second Avenue North, while on Monday at noon, emergency services responded to a two-vehicle collision at Comer Street and Pigeon Avenue, just one block away where there is a four-way stop.

Motorists are reminded that school zones are in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.