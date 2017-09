The Williams Lake RCMP, fire department and B.C. Ambulance Service respond to a two-vehicle collision Monday at noon at the intersection of Comer Street and Pigeon Avenue. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

The motor vehicle incident involved a red Toyota Tacoma and a silver Toyota Echo.

The extent of any injuries are unknown at this time.

Motorists are reminded that school zones are in place with a maximum speed of 30 kilometres an hour between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.