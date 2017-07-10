Emergency operations sets up new phone number

Greg Sabatino photo. Volunteer Bonnie O’Neill takes registrations at the Emergency Social Services Centre at Lake City Secondary in Williams Lake. On Monday afternoon, the Cariboo Regional District announced it has a new public information number for its Emergency Operations Centre.

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) Emergency Operation Centre will be transitioning to a new public information phone number.

“Due to the high volume of calls on the EOC public information line, we are increasing the number of phones that we are able to answer,” said Emily Epp for EOC communications. ” In order to add more lines, the CRD EOC will be transitioning to a new public information line phone number.”

The new number is 1-866-759-4977. The old number will still work and it will be forwarded to the new toll free number.

Up to 10 callers will be able to wait in a queue on the new phone line.

If there are more than 10 callers waiting, callers will hear a message advising of the high call load and will be encouraged to call back.

There will be no voicemail available.

Again, please call the new public information line going forward at 1-866-759-4977.

Residents are reminded to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System by visiting the Cariboo Regional District at cariboord.ca.

For up to date fire information, please follow the Cariboo Fire Centre on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BCForestFireInfo or call 1-888-336-7378. For more information regarding evacuations, please visit the CRD’s website at cariboord.ca, or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CRDEmergencyOperations or on Twitter @CaribooRD.