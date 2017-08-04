Elephant Hill fire prompts new evacuation order

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has issued an Evacuation Order for several properties in Electoral Area “I” south of 16 Mile. The Order was issued shortly after 9 a.m. on Friday, August 4.

The properties are along Highway 99 west of the Highway 97 junction. The properties were placed on Evacuation Alert on August 3.

The Order states that anyone in the described area must leave immediately. It is suggested that evacuees shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers. Anyone with large animals/livestock in need of shelter should contact the TNRD Emergency Operations Centre at 1-866-377-7188.

If you require support services such as food and accommodation, please register at the Sandman Centre at 300 Lorne Street, Kamloops, B.C. If you do not require these services, all evacuees are still required to register with the Red

Cross at 1-800-863-6582 or www.redcross.ca.

The Journal was to have travelled north past the area on the morning of August 4, to join other media in covering a controlled burn nine kilometres north of Clinton, but fire information officer Heather Rice says that because of events that occurred overnight in the area, it is unsafe to do so.

Along Hwy 99 Order Aug 4-17 0900 by Barbara Roden on Scribd