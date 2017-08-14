Evacuated Williams Lake man last seen Aug. 4

RCMP photo. Police are asking if anyone knows the whereabouts of David Michael Jeff, 67.

RCMP are looking for information on the whereabouts of David Jeff.

The RCMP are asking the public’s assistance locating David Michael Jeff of Williams Lake.

Jeff who is 67 years old evacuated from Williams Lake due to the wildfire situation on July 15 and was last seen in Kamloops on Friday, Aug. 4.

Jeff, who is familiar to people in Williams Lake, is described by the RCMP as Aboriginal, five feet and five inches tall and weighing 146 pounds. He has grey shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.