Due to immediate wildfire danger the Kleena Kleene evacuation order has been expanded

Effective immediately, the Cariboo Regional District has issued an expanded evacuation order for Kleena Kleene Area #2. This is an order replacing one issued on July 28, 2017 at 2 p.m.

View a map of the affected areas here: http://bit.ly/2v6lKPZ

Due to immediate danger, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action.

The evacuation route is Highway 20 to Williams Lake.

Register at the ESS Reception Centre in ESS table in the Resiliency Centre in Williams Lake at Boitanio Mall (850 Oliver Street).

Those requiring group lodging will be required to continue on to the ESS Reception Centre in Prince George at the College of New Caledonia (3330 22 Ave).

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

You must leave the area immediately.

Register at the ESS Reception Centre mentioned above.

Close all windows and doors.

Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

Close gates (latch) but do not lock.

Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help.

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and Keys) only if they are immediately available.

Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

Do not use more vehicles then you have to.

Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

Further information will be issued as it becomes available. Please visit the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook page at facebook.com/CRDEmergencyOperations as well as the CRD website at cariboord.ca. For more information contact the CRD’s public information line at 1-866-759-4977.