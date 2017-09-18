Drugs, weapons and cash seized during Williams Lake arrests

Three men from out-of-town are cooling their heels in jail after Williams Lake RCMP made a traffic stop downtown Friday night that netted a large sum of cash, loaded weapons and drugs.

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley said members of the Crime Reduction Unit stopped a vehicle on Oliver Street for a traffic offence at 9:43 p.m. and ended up arresting three occupants for possession of a controlled substance as well as seizing two loaded firearms.

“Quantities of suspected cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl were all seized including a large sum of cash,” Pelley added. “All three individuals remain in custody pending charge approval and one of the occupants had an outstanding arrest warrant for aggravated assault.”

Pelley said the three men are not from Williams Lake but are known to police from other jurisdictions. The investigation is ongoing.

“The suppression and arrest of potential violent offenders involved in the drug trade and in possession of weapons remains a priority of the detachment and the Crime Reduction Unit.”