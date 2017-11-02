Autumn is giving way to winter in Williams Lake with the temperature hovering at -4C with a bit of fresh snow making the road icy for morning commuters and pedestrians. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Drivers urged to drive cautiously as winter arrives

A small snowfall overnight and low temperatures have resulted in icy roads Thursday in and around Williams Lake

Real winter has arrived in Williams Lake with a light snowfall and temperatures at -4C and lows of -12C in the forecast for overnight.

Road conditions are icy Thursday morning in and around the lakecity.

West of Williams Lake on Highway 20, Drive BC is reporting slippery sections from Alexis Creek to Riske Creek.

There are compacted snow and slippery sections from Riske Creek to the junction of Williams Lake and compact snow with slippery sections from 20 kilometers north of Lac La Hache to Williams Lake along Highway 97 and north of Williams Lake.

Friday’s outlook is for sunshine and highs of -5C.

