Downtown business association wants more banners

Banners, a new display for historical fire truck, drive-thru restaurant application and lakeside trail discussed at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Stefanie Hendrickson, interim executive director of the Downtown Williams Lake Business Improvement Association talks to city council about a banner project for the downtown. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Williams Lake’s downtown business association hopes to see more banners gracing the city’s streets.

During a presentation to city council at its regular meeting Tuesday, Downtown Williams Lake Business Improvement Association (DWLBIA) interim executive director Stefanie Hendrickson said the plan is to install the banners on light standards.

The DWLBIA re-branded in 2017 and will be rolling out its brand during the next few years and would like to start by placing signage in the downtown membership area.

Sample of new banners that could go up in the city’s downtown in the spring of 2018. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

“I believe the new banners would make a striking addition to our downtown,” Hendrickson said.

For 2017, the association has $5,000 put aside for the purchase of banners and has submitted a grant-in-aid application to the City for an additional almost $5,000 for banner-hanging hardware.

Additionally the DWLBIA will put aside another $5,000 in 2018 for the project.

Council received Hendrickson’s report and referred the project to public works for a report on costs and approved installation of banners on the poles that are already equipped to attach them.

The cost of banner-hanging hardware ranges from $190 to $225 per set, depending on whether the pole is going to support two banners or one.

“We would like to start with a spring summer banner and if funds allow to move on to a winter banner,” Hendrickson said.

New historical fire truck display

The old 1947 Maple Leaf fire truck on display outside the Central Cariboo Arts Centre will be getting a new home.

Using the $19,100 donated to the Williams Lake Fire Department by Chemo RV in September, the Williams Lake Fire Department Association will construct a display case.

The 1947 Maple Leaf fire truck stationed outside the Central Cariboo Arts Centre will be transferred to the Williams Lake Fire Department Association for a new permanent display there.

Trail around Williams Lake

Following on its election promise to open up more public access to Williams Lake, city council is exploring the possibility of putting in a single wide gravelled and graded trail around the edge of the lake at the RC Cotton Site within the edge of the riparian zone.

Council will consult with the Williams Lake Indian Band on the plan, Coun. Scott Nelson said, noting the intent is to tie the new trail into the Stampede Grounds.

Drive-thru restaurant zoning

Staff will issue notice of a zoning amendment application from Janda Group Holdings to add drive-thru restaurant to permitted uses at the Boitanio Mall parking lot to surrounding property owners and tenants within a 100-metre radius.

The application has been updated and includes a draft traffic configuration for the drive-thru.

There will be a public hearing about the application at city hall on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

Williams Lake Community Band’s request accepted

A request to waive the janitorial fee for use of council chambers for the Williams Lake Community Band’s annual Christmas concert has been approved.

The concert will take place on Friday, Dec. 8.

BC Museum Association voices concerns

Mayor Walt Cobb will write a letter in response to correspondence received from the BC Museum Association urging city council to work collaboratively with the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin staff, volunteers and trustees to ensure safety and well-being of the museum collection.

The association’s concerns come with the move of the museum to a temporary location at the Tourism Discovery Centre.

Memory Tree celebration

Council approved the use of city hall chambers for the 2017 Annual Memory Tree Celebration taking place Sunday, Dec. 3 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The event will be co-ordinated with City staff and the fire department.

Nurse Practitioner Week

City council has proclaimed the week of Nov. 12 – 18 as Nurse Practitioner Week.