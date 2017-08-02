Deceased man located in Fraser River

July 31, Quesnel RCMP members were called to the scene of found remains along the banks of the Fraser River near the Plywood Plant.

Quesnel RCMP and BC Coroner service have confirmed the deceased to be the same man who fell into the River just upstream from this location in the early morning hours of June 24.

Quesnel RCMP would like to thank the Quesnel Search & Rescue volunteers for their efforts in this search. This investigation has been turned over to the B.C. Coroner Service. The name of the deceased will not be released.