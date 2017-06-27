Crews responding to wildfire at Raven Lake

A wildfire estimated to be 60 hectares in size is burning in the Chilcotin near Raven Lake after a prescribed burn began to spread on Monday.

“Yesterday hot, dry and windy conditions caused an increase in fire behaviour on a prescribed burn being conducted by the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations causing it to spread outside of the prescribed burn area,” said Natasha Broznitsky, Cariboo Fire Centre information officer Tuesday.

The fire is not threatening any property or the public at this time, but the CFC is urging the public to avoid using the Alex Graham-Raven Lake Forest Service Road, also known as the 1300 Road at this time, Broznitsky said.

Presently there are 55 firefighters, three helicopters and heavy equipment on site and containment lines around 100 per cent of the fire’s perimeter were in place as of Tuesday.

“We are still considering it to be out of control, even though we have that containment line, given the fire and the hot, dry and windy weather we are expecting today,” Broznitsky said. “The public is advisded that smoke is still visible from the fire.”

Crews are also responding to two fires in the Ghost Lake area, which is located in the northeast corner of the Cariboo Fire Centre, Broznitsky said.

The fires are within four kilometres of each other.

A helicopter is being used on both fires and each fire has three firefighters on site.

“One fire is a spot fire and the other is estimated to be 0.6 ha in size,” Broznitsky said. “The cause of both is still under investigation.”