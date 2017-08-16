Crews replace sidewalks and water service saddles in preparation for paving

Crews working Tuesday, Aug. 8 on replacing sidewalks and gutters at the bottom of the Carson Drive hill. Vehicles were being detoured around the work yesterday and today but the detour was just a short jog up Fifth Avenue and back to the downtown area. Gaeil Farrar photo

There is a detour at the bottom of the Carson Drive today as crews continue work on replacing water service saddles, sidewalks and gutters around the city in preparation for repaving that will take place on various streets around the city.

About 60 water service saddles are being replaced on streets around the city as part of the repaving projects, says Jeff Bernardy, the city’s engineering technologist.

Water service saddles are the connections where the water lines from homes meet the city’s main water carrying system.

“As they get older the water service saddles are prone to failure so we schedule them for replacement prior to repaving,” Bernardy says.

“If a saddle fails after paving, it is often necessary to make a sizable cut in the new asphalt to repair it. This reduces the integrity and lifespan of the paved surface.”

In addition to work on the water system, old and damaged sidewalks and curb are also being replaced in preparation for paving.

“Repaving is the opportune time to upgrade other parts of the road that have failed or are at the end of their useful life, leaving a new street surface that will last for many years,” Bernardy says.

He advises people to watch for traffic interruptions or detours around the work currently being done on Proctor Street, Fifth Avenue, Carson Drive, 11th Avenue, and Blair Street.