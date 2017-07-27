Crews move combustible items away from Williams Lake homes

Home owners may find combustible items have been removed from near homes in Williams Lake as a precaution executed by structural protection units assisting the Williams Lake Fire Department. (Angie Mindus photo)

When Williams Lake residents are allowed to come back home, many may notice items have been removed from around their homes and decks.

Williams Lake Fire Chief Des Webster said members of the structural branch in Williams Lake who were in the lakecity to assist them, visited many homes while the city has been under an evacuation order to safeguard them in the event the White Lake fire entered the city from the west.

“They did that to remove any combustible fuel,” Webster said Thursday morning. “They did as many homes as they could, but focused their efforts on the west side of the city where the fire would have come in.”

While the city has been lucky so far in terms of fire not entering the city limits, Webster said fire fighters working to remove items from near residents’ homes did discover burned out embers in the golf course subdivision.

“Embers can travel for several kilometres,” he said, noting the material likely came from the firestorm that travelled across the Soda Creek Road Saturday, July 15, the night the city was ordered to be evacuated.