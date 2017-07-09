Crews continue battling Quesnel wildfires

Wildfire in Quesnel Saturday evening (Submitted by Chelsea Photography)

Wildfires continue to burn in and around Quesnel.

The Dragon Mountain wildfire remains 1,500 hectares in size, according to BC Wildfire Service.

The fire, 25 kilometres southeast of Quesnel, was discovered on Friday, and remains to be zero per cent contained.

A fire along Soda Creek is estimated to be 100 hectares in size, and was discovered Saturday.

Highway 97 is open to northbound traffic from Williams Lake and closed southbound 15 km south of Quesnel.

More to come.