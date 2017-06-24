Update: Crews and equipment battling wildfire southwest of Lac La Hache

A wildfire burning 40 kilometres southwest of Lac La Hache has grown to an estimated 36 hectares overnight, with smoke visible from nearby communities.

As of Saturday afternoon, the BC Wildfire service said the fire is 100 per cent contained, but classified as “out of control.”

“It is not being held at this time because although there are control lines around 100 per cent of the fire, we are not confident it will not spread beyond control lines,” the BC Wildfire website noted. “Crews are working to reinforce control lines with heavy equipment.”

The Cariboo Fire Centre is presently fighting the fire with 55 firefighters, one helicopter, two pieces of heavy equipment and air tankers.

While the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, CFC fire information officer Natasha Broznitsky said Friday the fire was discovered Friday and was classified as being “out of control,” by 7:30 p.m.

“This wildfire does not pose an immediate threat to public safety or homes at this time,” Broznitsky said. “This fire is burning in close proximity to provincial transmission lines, and authorities have been notified. This fire is also approximately five kilometres away from Esketem’c First Nation Territory, and members of the Esketem’c First Nation have been engaged.”

At about 6:30 p.m. Friday water bombers began arriving at Chimney Lake to draw water for attacking the fire, Chimney Lake resident Gabriele Lachapelle said Saturday morning.

“They came back about three times and we looked for smoke but could not see any and wondered where a fire was,” she said.

By Saturday morning, Sue Voth who was visiting at Chimney Lake overnight and first saw the smoke early Friday evening, said the bombers were back taking water from the lake by about 10:15 a.m. and had returned for a total of three loads.

“There is still smoke today, but not like yesterday,” Voth said. “There is a light haze.”