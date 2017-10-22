The Cariboo Regional District will begin public consultation later this month to gain feedback on its emergency response to the summer’s wildfires. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

CRD wants feedback on wildfire emergency response

The Cariboo Regional District will be hosting meetings and using a survey to gain feedback about its emergency response to the wildfires.

The Cariboo Regional District is planning to host a series of community consultation meetings to gain public feedback about its emergency response during the summer’s wildfires.

At its regular board meeting last Friday, the CRD decided the consultations will happen in community halls throughout the region beginning October 29.

Using group discussions the CRD will see where to make improvements to emergency responses, what challenges are ahead for residents, and what supports are needed as residents recover from the disaster.

In addition to community consultations, a survey, school visits, Facebook live and other methods will be used to connect and gain feedback from residents throughout October and November.

Further information will be available on the Cariboo Regional District Facebook page facebook.com/CRDEmergencyOperationsor cariboord.ca.

Previous story
Silver Creek reacts after remains found, man arrested

Just Posted

CRD wants feedback on wildfire emergency response

The Cariboo Regional District will be hosting meetings and using a survey to gain feedback about its emergency response to the wildfires.

Cub Scouts break a sweat

Williams Lake Cub Scouts were building sandbags as part of their yearly fundraiser Saturday.

Search continues near Ashcroft for missing Prince George woman

Jenny Lynn Larocque’s vehicle and dog were found in Venables Valley, but there is no sign of her

Search for missing B.C. man a race against winter weather

David Jeff of Williams Lake was last seen in Kamloops during the chaotic wildfire evacuations

Book drive for fire victims

Retired teacher inspired to help local families rebuild their home libraries

Terrace River Kings overcome Williams Lake Stampeders 6-5

It was a back-and-forth game, played into second overtime before the team secured the win

Silver Creek reacts after remains found, man arrested

Neighbours of property where remains were found say man arrested was sweet and polite

VIDEO: Oprah Winfrey and a celebrities attend ‘B.C. Miracle Concert’

Fundraiser featured Foster, Steven Tyler, The Tenors, Matteo Bocelli, Laura Bretan, Carly Rae Jepsen

Human remains found at Silver Creek property

RCMP have been searching the property in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road for the past three days

New B.C. acute care centre opens for young patients, expectant mothers

Facility aims to make B.C. Children’s Hospital visits more comfortable

Police officer hit by car, stabbed in Edmonton attack back on job

Const. Mike Chernyk, 48, returned to work Thursday

UBC medical students learn to care for Indigenous people

Students in health-related studies to take course, workshop to help better serve Aboriginal people

Dorsett has 2 goals, assist in Canucks’ 4-2 win over Sabres

‘It was a real good hockey game by our group,’ Canucks coach Travis Green said.

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

Most Read