CRD issues three more evacuation orders

Titetown to the Cariboo Regional District western border is one of three new areas to be under evacuation order Friday.

The Cariboo Regional District has issued three more evacuation orders as of Friday afternoon.

One is for the Maeford Lake area, 10 kilometres northwest of the north arm of Quesnel Lake.

The evacuation route is from the area is west to Likely on the Cariboo River FSR (8400 Road) or North to Barkerville on the Mathew Valley Road (8400 Road).

Residents with accommodations arranged, are asked to register at ESS in Williams Lake at Boitanio Mall or Quesnel at 500 North Star Road between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

If people require group lodging, they are asked to register at the ESS Reception Centre in Prince George at the Civic Centre at 808 Canada Games Way.

Existing order expanded southwest of Quesnel

Due to immediate danger, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action, directing residents to use the evacuation route from Lavington Road to Tibbles Road to Nazko Road and to Quesnel.

Residents who have accommodations arranged can register at the Emergency Support Services Centre (ESS) in Quesnel at 500 North Star Road between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm. If you require group lodging, register at the ESS Reception Centre in Prince George at the Civic Centre at 808 Canada Games Way.

Evacuation order issued for area east of Titetown to the CRD western border

Due to immediate danger, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action. The evacuation route is from North of Anahim Lake area, Dean River Road to Highway 20 to Williams Lake.

For the Titetown Area take Batnuni Road to Blackwater Road to either Quesnel or Prince George.

Again residents that have accommodations arranged should register at ESS in Williams Lake at Boitanio Mall or Quesnel at 500 North Star Road between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Those residents that require group lodging are to register at the ESS Reception Centre in Prince George at the Civic Centre at 808 Canada Games Way.

Resident must leave the area immediately.

They are asked to close all windows and doors, shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers and close gates (latch) but do not lock.

Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help.

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

Do not use more vehicles then you have to.

Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.