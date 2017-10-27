A burned stop sign along the Soda Creek Road was a remnant of the White Lake wildfire that raged through the area on Saturday, July 15. Beginning Sunday, the Cariboo Regional District will hold a series of community meetings to gain feedback about the wildfire response. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

CRD confirms wildfire consultation dates

Seventeen locations have been determined for upcoming meetings where the public can provide feedback on the summer’s emergency reponse.

  • Oct. 27, 2017 8:30 a.m.
  • News

Dates for the Cariboo Regional District’s series of wildfire community consultation meetings were confirmed this week with 17 locations identified.

The meetings will be one of several methods the CRD will be using to improve future emergency response communications and planning.

The meetings will be structured to ensure all residents have an opportunity to have their feedback heard, the CRD said in a press release.

A trade show full of information about the response and recovery resources will start each meeting followed by a brief overview of the response. The remainder of the meeting will be dedicated to small group discussion about the response and recovery challenges.

There will not be an open microphone portion at any of the meetings in order to gain insight on as many topics and from as many residents as possible. Meetings will run between 1 to 2 hours.

The Schedule is as follows:

Sunday, Oct. 29 at Forest Grove Community Hall beginning at 1:30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m. at Watch Lake Community Hall; Monday, Oct. 30, 6:30 p.m. at Interlakes Community Hall; Wednesday, Nov. 1, 6:30 p.m. at Williams Lake Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, Gibraltar Room (joint meeting with City of Williams Lake); Thursday, Nov. 2, 6:30 p.m. at Wildwood Fire Hall; Friday, Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m. at Nazko School; Saturday, Nov. 4, 1:30 p.m. at West Fraser Fire Hall; Saturday, Nov. 4, 6:30 p.m. in Quesnel, location to be announced; Sunday, Nov. 5, 1:30 p.m. at 150 Mile House Community Hall; Monday, Nov. 6, 6:30 p.m. at Miocene Community Hall; Tuesday, Nov. 7, 6:30 p.m. at Anahim Lake Community Hall; Wednesday, Nov. 8, 6:30 p.m. at Nimpo Lake Community Hall; Thursday, Nov. 9, 12:00 p.m. at Alexis Creek Community Hall; Thursday, Nov. 9, 4:00 p.m. at Riske Creek Old School; Monday, Nov. 13, 6:30 p.m. at 108 Mile Ranch Community Hall; Tuesday, Nov. 14, 6:30 p.m. at 100 Mile House Community Hall (joint meeting with District of 100 Mile House) and Wednesday, Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m. at Big Lake Community Hall.

