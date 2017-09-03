CRD Briefs: Four new doctors recruited to Williams Lake; three to 100 Mile House

Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes addressed the Cariboo Regional District board at its regular meeting Thursday, Aug. 31 that was held at Signal Point because the emergency operation centre is still in place at the CRD board room in Williams Lake. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Doctors continue to be recruited to Williams Lake and 100 Mile House thanks to the Tick Tock Find Us A Doc campaign, according to an update on the campaign given during the Cariboo Regional District board’s regular meeting, Thursday, Aug. 31.

Laurie Walters and Trevor Barnes, from the Central Interior Rural Division (CIRD) of Family Practice, updated the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District (CCRHD) board on their health-care recruitment and retention programs and goals.

So far this year, the CIRD has recruited three new physicians to 100 Mile House and four new physicians to Williams Lake. Additionally, the CIRD’s Tick Tock Find Us A Doc campaign was a success with $30,000 raised in community sponsorships and 17 names of eligible physicians submitted from the public.

***

MLA Oakes

visits board

Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes visited the Cariboo Regional District board during their regular meeting, held Aug. 31 at the because the board office continues to be occupied by wildfire operations.

Oakes thanked the directors and staff for the work they have done throughout this summer’s fire season and expressed her desire to work collaboratively with the CRD board to support the regions’ economic recovery.

She also committed to continue advocating for the projects the board put forwards and raising them to the provincial government.

***

Board to advocate

for Ranchers at UBCM

The CRD board is submitting a late resolution to the Union of British Columbia Municipalities urging the BC Wildfire Service to find ways to work collaboratively with ranchers in the suppression of wildfires.

If the late resolution is accepted, the board will seek the UBCM membership’s support on this issue during the upcoming UBCM Convention at the end of September.

***

Grants for Assistance Approved

The CRD board approved multiple grants for assistance applications as follows:

• $500 from Electoral Area E to the Chimney and Felker Lakes Landholders Association to support their annual Green Jacket Golf Tournament;

• $800 from Electoral Area K to the Big Creek Community Association towards a sink repair and grounds maintenance for their Community Hall; and

• $1,000 from Electoral Areas G, H and L to the 100 Mile House Wranglers to purchase home jerseys to recognize those who contributed during the 2017 wildfire season.

***

Canada 150 Events

The current wildfire situation has caused the cancellation of many Canada 150 celebrations that received grants from the Cariboo Regional District. The CRD board recognizes that many organizations that canceled their events have likely incurred costs and may suffer a hardship if they were required to refund their grant. To help support those organizations, the board decided that the grant recipients will not be required to refund their Canada 150 grants.

***

Municipal Finance

Authority report

Peter Urbanc, Chief Administrative Officer for the Municipal Finance Authority delivered a presentation to the CRD explaining their organization’s role, structure and priorities. The MFA is independent of the Province of British Columbia and their main responsibility is to provide infrastructure financing to local governments.

***

Exploration of Electoral Area B Recreation Bylaw

The CRD board voted to allocate staff time to prepare a draft bylaw regarding the role of the recreation commission in Electoral Area B. As with all bylaw changes, the bylaw would go through an approval process including public consultation and a public hearing before being adopted.

***

CRD Emergency Information

The CRD’s Emergency Operations Centre remains open to handle the ongoing wildfire situation. Find emergency related information at facebook.com/CRDEmergencyOperations or at cariboord.ca. The EOC Public Information Phone Line (1-866-759-4977) will be open through the long weekend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

***

***

Next Meeting: CCRHD & CRD Boards – Friday, Sept. 15 (Board on the Road has been cancelled due to the wildfire situation; these meetings will be held in Williams Lake with the location to be announced)