CRD and City: Evacuation order still in effect for Williams Lake and area

The current evacuation order for the City of Williams Lake and the surrounding areas within the Cariboo Regional District remains unchanged.

The most important consideration for re-entry is public safety. The wildfires near the community are not contained and due to unstable weather conditions the evacuation order remains in effect.

Overall planning for eventual re-entry is well underway. The establishment of essential services such as the hospital, ambulance service, grocery stores and fuel stations has begun.

A Resiliency Centre is being planned to provide returning public with services such as Red Cross, Insurance agencies, utilities, counselling, and other services.

The City of Williams Lake, the Cariboo Regional District, the Cariboo Fire Centre and other involved agencies are working together to get residents home, but only when it is safe for the public to enter the area.

City of Williams Lake residents can find information via the City of Williams Lake Facebook page at facebook.com/CityWilliamsLake and Twitter @CityWL.

For Cariboo Regional District information, please visit cariboord.ca or facebook.com/CRDEmergencyOperations or @CaribooRD or call the CRD’s public information line at 1-866-759-4977.