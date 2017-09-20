Court to fix a date for Roger William trial

A second court appearance in the case of Roger William Wednesday was adjourned until Sept. 27 to fix a date for trial. Williams Lake Tribune file photo.

The charge of sexual interference with someone under the age of 16 against Xeni Gwet’in Chief Roger William received a second appearance in Williams Lake Provincial Court Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Crown Counsel spokesperson Daniel McLaughlin said at the second appearance, the case was adjourned until Wednesday, Sept. 27 to fix a date for trial.

William is on leave from his role as director and officer of the Tsilhqot’in National Government (TNG), as pursuant to TNG policy, however, last week the Cariboo Regional District confirmed it is not requiring William to take a leave of absence from his role as director for Area J.

Speaking on behalf of the board, CRD manager of communications Emily Epp said there is no requirement under B.C. legislation for an electoral area director to take a leave of absence in these circumstances.

“As with any circumstance, if a director wishes to take a leave of absence, they would submit a request to the CRD Board for approval,” Epp noted, adding director William has not requested a leave of absence to date.

William’s case is going through the proper judicial process in the court system, Epp said, adding the CRD would not be providing any further comments until the case has gone through the courts.

On Aug. 30, the BC Prosecution Service issued a press release announcing Crown had approved the charge against William for an allegation said to have occurred on or about May 12, 2017 in Williams Lake.