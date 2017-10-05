Council approves additional $567,000 for paving

Fox Mountain Road, as seen here, along with Westridge Drive and Woodland Drive have been added to the City’s pavement rehablitation project after council approved adding $567,000 to the 2017-2018 paving program. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

An addition to the budget of $567,000 has been approved so that Fox Mountain Road, Westridge Drive and Woodland Drive can be included in the the 2017 pavement rehabilitation project.

At its regular meeting Tuesday, city council authorized the increase.

“This is fantastic news,” Coun. Scott Nelson said during the meeting. “It’s unanimous on behalf of council that they want to drive the agenda in 2017 and 2018 to increase the amount of new asphalt that we have in our community. What we’ve tried to do here is stretch our dollars further than we have before.”

Council was successful in putting together an additional tender, which has saved hundreds of thousands of dollars by contracting with a company that was already coming to the area to do paving work.

The increased budget for 2017 pavement rehabilitation works will be allocated from other capital projects delayed due to the summer forest fires, or will be drawn from the 2018 pavement rehabilitation program, CAO Milo MacDonald noted in a report to council.

Public hearing for drive-thru on Broadway Avenue

A public hearing is set for Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. for the public to have input on a proposed drive-thru restaurant at 1704 Broadway Ave. South. Originally council was going to give the application third reading, however staff recommended rescinding the third reading so that notices can go out to surrounding property owners and tenants within a 100 metre radius to have input on the application. During the meeting staff was unable to provide council with any further details on the application.

Encroachment for fire hydrant

Council approved a five-year encroachment agreement with School District 27 for a new private fire hydrant on the Blair St. boulevard near Cataline School.

Road closure

An application to permanently close and partially remove part of the lane way by Rona Properties at 219 Third Ave. North, 236 and 252 Second Ave. North and 248, 272 and 298 Proctor Street received three readings. All adjacent property owners and tenants will receive notice of the application before it goes back to council for final approval.

Property tax write-offs

The city will be asking the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing for permission to write off the taxes owed on three mobile home properties in Williams Lake. The write offs are for 4-1700 South Broadway Avenue, 37-1700 Broadway Avenue and 10-1406 South Broadway Avenue.

Highway salt contract awarded

A contract for Lafarge Asphalt Technologies to provide the city with dry bulk road salt for the upcoming winter season was approved by council at a rate of $131 per metric tonne, excluding applicable taxes.

Halloween fireworks and bonfire approved

The traditional Halloween fireworks and bonfire show at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds will go ahead as usual, this year on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 7:15 p.m.

Fall harvest run event

This year’s harvest run will take place on Sunday, Oct. 15 at the Cariboo Memorial Complex. Participants can run, walk or stroll 5 km, 10 km or repeat the route twice.

In a report to council, recreation co-ordinator Denise Scarra said the event is to continue to encourage residents to remain active and healthy all year long.

“We are inviting the community to come out and enjoy a stroll in Williams Lake, walking, riding, or even running with the entire f amily,” she said. “All types of active transportation are welcome, along with strollers, wagons, wheelchairs and walkers. This event is designed similar to the Spring Nutrition Run which has had excellent community support in the past years.”

Mason Road zoning amendment given third reading

A zoning amendment bylaw application from Leif and Sarah Dressler to allow for a second single family residential dwelling on their property at 101 Mason Road will now go to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for final approval after it received three readings. During a public hearing Tuesday evening, Acting Mayor Craig Smith said the city had not received any correspondence or concerns from the public regarding the application.

Remembrance Day

The Legion’s Poppy Campaign sale days will take place from Oct. 27 to Nov. 11. Ceremonies will take place at the Gibraltar Room, followed by the parade to the cenotaph. The Legion’s flag will be displayed at City Hall the for the week of Nov. 4 to Nov. 11.