Cooler weather signals end is near for Cariboo Chilcotin wildfire season

Only one evacuation order remains in place in the Cariboo Regional District

Rainy days and cold nights. Fall has certainly arrived in the Cariboo Chilcotin and with it, the lifting of evacuations and alerts and increased containment of wildfires.

The Cariboo Regional District lifted the evacuation alert for Kluskus, Blackwater, Clisbako and Nazko areas Monday.

The last evacuation alert to remain in the CRD is still in place along the Highway 24 corridor due to the Elephant Hill fire.

All told, the CRD issued 149 orders and alerts since July 6 in the district which affected 37,000 residents, about 25,000 of those placed on a full evacuation order.

In total, 48,100 sq km was impacted by the wildfire emergency.

Meanwhile, in the Cariboo Fire Centre, only the Kleena Kleene fire and Plateau fire are still listed as fires of note.

The Kleena Kleene fire is approximately 25,557 hectares in size and remains active.

It was one of the many fires caused by dry lightning on July 7 and currently has 99 firefighters, three helicopters and 14 pieces of heavy equipment on mop-up efforts and guard work.

The Plateau fire, which is made up of the Chezacut, Tautri, Bishop’s Bluff, Baezaeko, Wentworth Creek, Arc Mountain and other fires, was also caused by lightning and discovered July 7. It merged into one, record-breaking fire, managed by two incident management teams, one located at Puntzi and one west of Quesnel.

“The fire has been very quiet, not grown recently and the majority of the work our crews are doing on that fire at the moment are targeting hotspots, patrolling to identify additional hot spots and pulling back equipment where it’s not needed,” said Cariboo Fire Centre information officer Natasha Broznitsky of the Plateau fire.

Currently there are 196 firefighters, seven helicopters and 24 pieces of heavy equipment working the Plateau fire.

While campfires have been allowed again throughout Northern B.C. and most recently the Coastal Fire Centre, restrictions on campfires and ATV use are still in place in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

Off-road vehicles have been restricted in the backcountry since Aug. 4. Additionally all on-highway vehicles must remain on defined road surfaces.

The restriction on Crown land was put in place to help prevent human-caused wildfires, however, does not apply to private lands or national parks. It also does not apply to emergency responders or to agriculture or commercial/ industrial users who operate vehicles for farming, emergency response or business purposes.

Cooler, cloudy days and near-freezing nights are in the forecast for the next seven days, according to Environment Canada, while snow warnings were issued for mountain highways Monday.

A brief hail storm cooled things off in Williams Lake Monday afternoon. Angie Mindus photo

Residents in the Cariboo Chilcotin aren’t doing a double take on the clouds in the sky as much as they used to in the summer months, when it was common-place to see the sky filled with plumes of smoke. Angie Mindus photo