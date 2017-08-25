Cooler weather helps with Kleena Kleene and Colwell Lake fire fight

BC Wildfire Service photo Weather in the West Chilcotin is cooler, which is helping tackle the Kleena Kleene, Colwell Lake and Precipice wildfires.

Evacuation orders have been downgraded to alerts for Kleena Kleene and Tatla Lake areas by the Cariboo Regional District and Highway 20 is open.

Speaking from the Anahim Lake fire camp at the Ulkatcho Mill site Friday information officer Bob Cunneyworth said there has not been too much change in the Kleena Kleene and Colwell Lake fires in the last few days.

“The fires have gotten a little smaller,” he said. “It was three degrees here this morning and we had a little bit of rain overnight.”

Friday’s skies were 50/50, he said, with the west being “really cloudy” and east being “really sunny.”

The forecast is for sunny for the weekend.

“There’s a light breeze, but that’s been changing every afternoon. It’s been normally coming from the west but now it’s been coming from the east in the afternoon.”

Crews continue to work near on fire lines next to the road, clearing areas to protect infrastructure, such as telephone poles, where the highway was previously closed between Tatlayoko Road to 50 kilometres west of Kleena Kleene.

On the Kleena Kleene fire crews are going into the area that is already burned and making sure everything is out, he explained.

“They are digging into the duff just to make sure they are not going to have any layovers.”

Crews continue doing danger trees and assessing in the Colwell Fire, building guard towards the Klinaklini River

Presently there are 131 firefighters, seven helicopters and 33 pieces of heavy equipment, plus an incident management team and support staff working on the Precipice, Kleena Kleene and Colwell Lake fires.

The Precipice Fire is estimated at 7,400 hectares, Kleena Kleene is 12,417 hectares and Colwell Lake is 11,060 hectares.

Tatla Health Clinic re-opens Saturday

Family nurse practitioner Patrice Gordon said after an eight-day closure the Tatla Lake Clinic will re-open this weekend.

“Evacuee nurse Ruth will be returning to the community,” Patrice said. “Gradually we’ll get back to normal… Lots of hard work by lots of amazing people.”

Patricte said every time she speaks with the Incident Command group, they rave about the impressive resourcefulness, self-reliance and pro-activity of the rural folks.

“We have much to be proud of,” Gordon said.

Assessing danger trees on affected properties

The CRD noted for rural properties that have been impacted by wildfire, residents should be aware there may be danger trees in wildfire affected areas.

Home owners and private land owners are recommended to work with an insurance agency to have an assessment done by a qualified arborist on their private property.