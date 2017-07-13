Controlled burn of 150 Mile House fire a success

Monica Lamb-Yorski photo. Air support continues to work with a controlled burn of the 150 Mile House fire Wednesday evening near Williams Lake.

After a successful controlled burn Wednesday of the 150 Mile House fire by the Cariboo Fire Centre crews continue to establish control lines, fire information officer Noelle Kekula said Thursday.

“We we very very happy with the results of the burn,” she said.

Estimated to be 2,600 ha in size, the fire is located one kilometre north of Chief Willyum Campground at Sugar Cane and is now 50 per cent contained.

There are 76 firefighters, 22 pieces of heavy equipment, air support, line locators and support staff on the fire.

White Lake fire 60 per cent contained

Kekula said the White Lake fire located west of Williams Lake is an estimated 3,800 ha and is 60 per cent contained.

“We want to stay with that containment number, and not raise it until we are more certain,” she said. “But it is not as serious of a concern as it was yesterday.”

Thursday’s objective on the White Lake fire is to continue to enhance control lines with 20 firefighters, seven pieces of heavy equipment, air support, line locators and support staff helping with the effort.

“We don’t want to big burns like we did yesterday, but smaller burns to enhance it,” Kekula said.