Community support instrumental in fighting 150 Mile House fires

A look back at Rink City, set up for fire fighters at the 150 Mile Volunteer Fire Department. Angie Mindus photo

When the fires broke out near 150 Mile House July 7, the community pulled together to fight the flames and help each other however they could.

For 150 Mile House business, Chemo RV Sales and Service, that support came in the form of a convoy of trailers arriving at the local fire department which affectionately became known as “Rink City.”

Chemo owners and staff set up more than two dozen trailers equipped with air conditioning, whereever they could fit them, for fire fighters to sleep in at a time when sleep was a luxury.

Some trailers were parked above the hall, but the bulk of them were set up within the local skating rink, located at the fire hall.

The location was the perfect spot for volunteers to get some much-needed rest between working 16 to 18 hours days, and was fittingly given the named Rink City.

“I can’t say enough about that,” 150 Mile Fire Chief Stan McCarthy said at the time of the generosity of the trailer donations.

“Everyone’s been incredible.”