Community enjoys movie night under the stars

Williams Lakers enjoyed a welcome home celebration Friday at the Stampede Grounds hosted by the United Way Thompson Nicola Cariboo and several sponsors.

Families enjoyed an outdoor movie night last Friday at the Stampede Grounds in Williams Lake thanks the generosity of United Way Thompson Nicola Cariboo, Taseko Gibraltar Mines, Finning Canada, CN Rail, CIBC, Cariboo GM and the City of Williams Lake.

Volunteers from various businesses and organizations volunteered, barbecuing hamburgers and hotdogs, serving snacks such as chips, cotton candy and popcorn.

Once it was dark enough to screen Despicable Me 3 on a large blow-up screen in the ball field, children and adults alike watched the movie.

It was also an opportunity to meet new people, such as the Wolbech family who moved to Williams Lake from Drumheller just before the wildfires started.

Children MJ and Brett enjoyed the evening, flashing their glow lights before the movie started.

Micah Dyck, 10, seized the opportunity to wear his minion hat, fitting because minions are a big part of Despicable Me movies.

“I had it for a class play at Maranatha Christian School last year,” Micah said of his hat.

Taseko Gibraltar volunteers Chris Pedersen (left), Kourtney Cook and Regan West whip up cotton candy and prepare popcorn for the movie night at the Stampede Grounds last Friday. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Cathy Poole of Cariboo GM take a break from flipping burgers to hold young movie-goer Joanne Obateru. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Pavo and Suzana settle in to watch the movie.

Siblings MJ Wolbech, 3, and Brett, 5, just moved to Williams Lake from Drumheller before the summer’s wildfires. They were excited to be at the movie night they said.