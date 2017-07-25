City issues statement on fire behaviour

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces use the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex as a staging area. (Angie Mindus photo)

Variable weather conditions continue to make predicting fire behavior around the city difficult.

The Emergency Operations Centre for the City of Williams Lake is continually monitoring the situation and will be acting with extreme prudence in issuing evacuation alerts, said Geoff Paynton, acting information officer.

“The evacuation alerts for North Broadway and South Lakeside that were issued remain in effect and residents are asked to confirm changing conditions on a regular basis by monitoring radio, credible social media sites, and the City Facebook page.”

At this time there is no imminent danger to any structures or property on the City of Williams Lake.

For information of an urgent nature please call 250-392-2364.