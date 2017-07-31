Chilcotin health services to resume

Regular services will resume at the Alexis Creek Health Centre and the West Chilcotin Health Centre.

Interior Health (IH) is advising residents in the Cariboo-Chilcotin area that regular services will resume at the Alexis Creek Health Centre and the West Chilcotin Health Centre in Tatla Lake, effective Monday, July 31. These facilities were closed July 9 and July 11 due to wildfire activity.

As of July 31, both facilities are open Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. with on-call emergency nursing services available 24/7.

Please note that while the clinics will be open for anyone requiring medical care, the resumption of lab services and vaccinations may be delayed. IH is working to have these services up and running by the end of the week.

Mobile medical services to other Chilcotin communities will resume Tuesday, August 1 with a flexible schedule to accommodate the needs of the individual health centres.

Please visit the IH Major Events page on our public website for further information related to the current wildfire situation.