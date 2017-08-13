Chilcotin fires force Highway 20 closures

This was the scene at Alexis Creek Saturday night as out of control wildfires exhibited aggressive behaviour due to dry conditions and gusting winds. (Submitted photo)

Fires in the Chilcotin west of Williams Lake forced several new evacuations and highway closures.

READ:

The Cariboo Regional District issued an evacuation alert for the area east of Tatla Lake to west of Alexis Creek on Sunday evening. Anyone within the alert area should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

MAP OF EVACUATED AREA:

East of Tatla Lake to West of Alexis Creek Area Evacuation Alert by Katya Slepian on Scribd