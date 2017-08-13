Chilcotin fires force Highway 20 closures

Fires in the Chilcotin west of Williams Lake forced several new evacuations and highway closures.
READ:
- Hanceville-Riske Creek wildfire grows to an estimated 193,894 hectares
- Lightning sparks some fire activity in the Cariboo Fire Centre
The Cariboo Regional District issued an evacuation alert for the area east of Tatla Lake to west of Alexis Creek on Sunday evening. Anyone within the alert area should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.
MAP OF EVACUATED AREA:
East of Tatla Lake to West of Alexis Creek Area Evacuation Alert by Katya Slepian on Scribd